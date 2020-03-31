Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remember to Social Distance Amid COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of USAG- Daegu remind us to social distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 21:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745192
    VIRIN: 200331-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107749918
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember to Social Distance Amid COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Daegu
    ROK
    US Army
    Army
    Army Material Command
    hqamc
    COVID-19
    COVID
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT