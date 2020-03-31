Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Glitter

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler and Senior Airman Hayden Legg

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    You've heard it before - "wash your hands," "slow the spread," "flatten the curve," "do your part." We all need to do our part in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since the virus isn't visible, it can be difficult to understand why these measures are important.

    A recent popular post on social media reads, “Have you ever come into contact with glitter? … And how for the next two weeks it hangs around forever and ends up on surfaces you can’t recall touching? … Think of [the novel coronavirus] as glitter.”

    Here's a video to illustrate that!

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 21:28
    Video ID: 745191
    VIRIN: 200331-F-HB610-085
    Filename: DOD_107749917
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Moody Air Force Base
    COVID-19
    slow the spread

