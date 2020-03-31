video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



You've heard it before - "wash your hands," "slow the spread," "flatten the curve," "do your part." We all need to do our part in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since the virus isn't visible, it can be difficult to understand why these measures are important.



A recent popular post on social media reads, “Have you ever come into contact with glitter? … And how for the next two weeks it hangs around forever and ends up on surfaces you can’t recall touching? … Think of [the novel coronavirus] as glitter.”



Here's a video to illustrate that!