Soldiers with 22-20 Transportation Company pick-up food supplies from Midwest Food Bank and delivered to New Hope Community Center and Homebase Youth Services.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 20:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745189
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-MN507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107749896
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, Soldiers deliver food supplies, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
