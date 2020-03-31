Fort Jackson, South Carolina, sent 812 BCT soldiers forward to their Advanced Individual Training courses at Fort Lee, Va. Fort Lee soldiers set up their receiving stations to maximize social distancing and to keep the incoming soldiers and their own safe from COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 19:52
|Category:
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
This work, B-Roll of Basic Combat Training Soldier Move to Fort Lee, VA, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
