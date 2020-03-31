Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll of Basic Combat Training Soldier Move to Fort Lee, VA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Fort Jackson, South Carolina, sent 812 BCT soldiers forward to their Advanced Individual Training courses at Fort Lee, Va. Fort Lee soldiers set up their receiving stations to maximize social distancing and to keep the incoming soldiers and their own safe from COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 19:52
    Category:
    Video ID: 745179
    VIRIN: 200331-F-DL035-0001
    PIN: 23801
    Filename: DOD_107749855
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Basic Combat Training Soldier Move to Fort Lee, VA, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #KilltheVirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT