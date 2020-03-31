Col Michael Drowley gives DM a 2nd update on COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 19:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745176
|VIRIN:
|200331-F-GE882-435
|Filename:
|DOD_107749837
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20200331 COVID-19 Update [Evening], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT