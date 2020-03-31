LTC Josh Taylor, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment commander

Lt. Col. Josh Taylor, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment commander, speaks about why the Army is moving Soldiers to AIT during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what precautions are being taken to during the movement. (Video by Videorama)
|03.31.2020
|03.31.2020 20:40
|Interviews
|745169
|200331-A-A4507-300
|300
|DOD_107749772
|00:05:42
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
