    LTC Josh Taylor, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment commander

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Lt. Col. Josh Taylor, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment commander, speaks about why the Army is moving Soldiers to AIT during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what precautions are being taken to during the movement. (Video by Videorama)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 20:40
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    2nd Battalion
    Ohio National Guard
    South Carolina
    SC
    AIT
    U.S. Army Reserve
    California National Guard
    TRADOC
    Ft. Jackson
    advanced individual training
    13th Infantry Regiment
    novel coronavirus
    COVID-19
    2-13 IN
    American Samoa National Guard
    virus prevention
    #nocontacttraining
    Social Distance Enabled Learning

