1st Sgt. Cody Posey, Company D, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment speaks about how Fort Jackson prepared Soldiers for movement to Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia. He also spoke about social distancing efforts the Army uses. (Video by Videorama)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 19:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745168
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-A4507-200
|PIN:
|200
|Filename:
|DOD_107749757
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1SG Cody Posey, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT