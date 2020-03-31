Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SG Cody Posey, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    1st Sgt. Cody Posey, Company D, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment speaks about how Fort Jackson prepared Soldiers for movement to Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia. He also spoke about social distancing efforts the Army uses. (Video by Videorama)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 19:39
    Category: Interviews
