    31 Mar 20 Movement to AIT

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment prepare to load buses to Fort Lee, Virginia from Fort Jackson, South Carolina March 31. They are the first to move to Advanced Individual Training since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Soldiers go through screening and temperature checks prior to boarding buses. While waiting the trainees practiced social distancing. (by Videorama)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, 31 Mar 20 Movement to AIT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

