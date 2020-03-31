31 Mar 20 Movement to AIT

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment prepare to load buses to Fort Lee, Virginia from Fort Jackson, South Carolina March 31. They are the first to move to Advanced Individual Training since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Soldiers go through screening and temperature checks prior to boarding buses. While waiting the trainees practiced social distancing. (by Videorama)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 20:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745167
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-A4507-100
|PIN:
|100
|Filename:
|DOD_107749745
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
