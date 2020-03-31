W.Va. Guard Assists Facing Hunger Foodbank to Prepare Meals for Elderly

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) assist volunteers and staff of the Facing Hunger Foodbank, located in Huntington, West Virginia, to package and prepare food distribution boxes for the elderly as a part of the ongoing state of West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response, March 31, 2020. With WVNG help, daily production of approximately 16 pallets worth of boxed food items will be distributed to citizens throughout 17 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.