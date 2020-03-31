Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) assist volunteers and staff of the Facing Hunger Foodbank, located in Huntington, West Virginia, to package and prepare food distribution boxes for the elderly as a part of the ongoing state of West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response, March 31, 2020. With WVNG help, daily production of approximately 16 pallets worth of boxed food items will be distributed to citizens throughout 17 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745166
|VIRIN:
|200331-Z-FC129-907
|Filename:
|DOD_107749733
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W.Va. Guard Assists Facing Hunger Foodbank to Prepare Meals for Elderly, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
