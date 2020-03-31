Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Assists Facing Hunger Foodbank to Prepare Meals for Elderly

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) assist volunteers and staff of the Facing Hunger Foodbank, located in Huntington, West Virginia, to package and prepare food distribution boxes for the elderly as a part of the ongoing state of West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response, March 31, 2020. With WVNG help, daily production of approximately 16 pallets worth of boxed food items will be distributed to citizens throughout 17 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745166
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-FC129-907
    Filename: DOD_107749733
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Assists Facing Hunger Foodbank to Prepare Meals for Elderly, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia
    Response
    West Virginia National Guard
    Food Distribution
    National Guard
    Meal Preparation
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

