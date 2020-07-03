Women's History Moment

On this last day of Women's History Month, we chat with Staff Sgt. Stefanie Torres of the 153rd Medical Group, Wyoming Air National Guard. Stefanie reflects on her career and what this month's observance means to her. (Video by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall)
