Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Moment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    On this last day of Women's History Month, we chat with Staff Sgt. Stefanie Torres of the 153rd Medical Group, Wyoming Air National Guard. Stefanie reflects on her career and what this month's observance means to her. (Video by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 19:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745165
    VIRIN: 200307-D-KB070-0004
    PIN: 80549
    Filename: DOD_107749729
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Moment, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Wyoming
    Cheyenne
    Medical Group
    Womens History Month
    Women's History
    153rd AW
    153rd Airlift Wing
    GoGuard
    KnowyourMil

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT