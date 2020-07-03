Women's History Moment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this last day of Women's History Month, we chat with Staff Sgt. Stefanie Torres of the 153rd Medical Group, Wyoming Air National Guard. Stefanie reflects on her career and what this month's observance means to her. (Video by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall)