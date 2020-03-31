Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HA(L)-3 Seawolves Segment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A video created using organic b-roll footage captured at Ely Memorial Park aboard Naval Station Norfolk of a static UH-1B Huey, archived footage and still images along b-roll of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's new exhibit about the U.S. Navy's role during the Vietnam War. The video was produced to coincide with the anniversary of HA(L)-3 "Seawolves" anniversary of April 1, 1967 when the squadron was initially established in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 19:38
    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    UH-1 Huey
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Vietnam War Veteran
    Seawolves
    Vietnam Commemoration
    HA(L)-3
    UH-1B Huey
    Helicopter Gunship

