HA(L)-3 Seawolves Segment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745164" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video created using organic b-roll footage captured at Ely Memorial Park aboard Naval Station Norfolk of a static UH-1B Huey, archived footage and still images along b-roll of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's new exhibit about the U.S. Navy's role during the Vietnam War. The video was produced to coincide with the anniversary of HA(L)-3 "Seawolves" anniversary of April 1, 1967 when the squadron was initially established in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).