Be Bold. Be Brief. Be Gone.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745159" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While Women's History Month is coming to a close, our Marines continue to add to the Corps' history – like Maj. Megan McClung with her service and sacrifice. In 2006, she became the first female officer to be killed in Iraq. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada)