Be Bold. Be Brief. Be Gone.

While Women's History Month is coming to a close, our Marines continue to add to the Corps' history – like Maj. Megan McClung with her service and sacrifice. In 2006, she became the first female officer to be killed in Iraq. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada)
|03.31.2020
|03.31.2020 17:49
|Video Productions
|745159
|200331-M-QQ799-928
|DOD_107749679
|00:02:04
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|COUPEVILLE, WA, US
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
