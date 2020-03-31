Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be Bold. Be Brief. Be Gone.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada 

    Communication Directorate       

    While Women's History Month is coming to a close, our Marines continue to add to the Corps' history – like Maj. Megan McClung with her service and sacrifice. In 2006, she became the first female officer to be killed in Iraq. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada)

    Women's History Month
    Megan McClung

