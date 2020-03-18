Passing Down Knowledge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A small group of Florida National Guardsmen visited Memorial Hospital West where nurses taught them how to properly don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE) essential for shielding them from COVID-19. This knowledge was then passed on to their fellow airmen and soldiers waiting at the National Guard Readiness Center in Miramar, Florida.



These methods will be instrumental in allowing guardsmen to interact with potential carriers of the virus while preserving their health and safety as community-based testing sites (CBTS) will be opened across Florida.



Interview Transcription:

Air Force Staff Sergeant Kali Janosik

125th Medical Detachment

Air Force National Guard Staff Sergeant

Military Job Title: Aerospace Medical Technician

Civilian Job Title: Registered Nurse



SGT Marc Morgenstern:

What is your mission here?



SSgt Kali Janosik:

So, our mission today is to help the state of Florida identify those people who are exposed to the coronavirus and get people the help that they need.



Morgenstern:

How do you feel about being here and being a part of all this?



Janosik:

I love that I was activated. I love the mission. I love being a member of the United States military. I’m a healthcare worker on the civilian side so to do this is icing on the cake for me.



Morgenstern:

Why do you feel that what you’re doing here is important?



Janosik:

I feel that it’s important to help the population bring more awareness to the subject. And to get the people the help that they need and help the community.



Morgenstern:

Can you describe what’s going on here today?



Janosik:

A few members that were identified to go to the hospital yesterday received training on proper protocol for PPE. And they came down and they’re instructing, basically, the masses on how to properly put it on, take it off, to minimize exposure to the virus.



Morgenstern:

So at a time like this, when there’s some fear in the Guard because of the crisis going on, why is it especially important to trust in your leadership in the military?



Janosik:

First of all, they have experience. This is a new issue for the, well, world, but they have experience, they know what they’re doing, they have been put in situations that have tested them in ways similar to this so I have a firm belief that they know what they’re doing and I trust them.