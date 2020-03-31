Secretary of the Army at Prince George's County Maryland COVID-19 Screening Site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy visits the state of Maryland's first COVID-19 screening site with Maryland 4th Congressional District Representative Anthony G. Brown, Army Guard Director Lt. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, and Maryland Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen.



The site was established by the Maryland National Guard under the management of the Prince George's County Health Department.



More than 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by SSgt. Paul J. Porter)