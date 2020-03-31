Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army at Prince George's County Maryland COVID-19 Screening Site

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Porter 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy visits the state of Maryland's first COVID-19 screening site with Maryland 4th Congressional District Representative Anthony G. Brown, Army Guard Director Lt. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, and Maryland Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen.

    The site was established by the Maryland National Guard under the management of the Prince George's County Health Department.

    More than 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSgt. Paul J. Porter)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745153
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-TI628-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107749535
    Length: 00:09:14
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army at Prince George's County Maryland COVID-19 Screening Site, by SSG Paul Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Army
    Maryland National Guard
    Anthony G. Brown
    Ryan D. McCarthy
    MDNGCovid19Response
    Covid19c
    MDNG Covid-19 Response

