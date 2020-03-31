Georgia Guard's 1st Infection Control Team Departs

The first Georgia National Guard infection control team departs the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. March 31, 2020 bound for southwest Georgia. The infection control teams will provide life-saving infection control measures at nursing homes in partnership with the Georgia Department of Health.
|03.31.2020
|03.31.2020 19:13
|B-Roll
|745146
|200331-A-AQ105-831
|DOD_107749377
|00:00:12
|MARIETTA, GA, US
