Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Georgia Guard's 1st Infection Control Team Departs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    The first Georgia National Guard infection control team departs the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. March 31, 2020 bound for southwest Georgia. The infection control teams will provide life-saving infection control measures at nursing homes in partnership with the Georgia Department of Health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745146
    VIRIN: 200331-A-AQ105-831
    Filename: DOD_107749377
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard's 1st Infection Control Team Departs, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard
    Covid-19
    Nationalguardcovid19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT