FEMA Air Bridge Delivers supplies to Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Chicago, Ill., March 30, 2020 -- An international cargo plane from Shanghai delivers surgical gloves to Chicago’s O’Hare airport in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The delivery is part of a FEMA air bridge to bring supplies, such as N-95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and gowns to battle COVID-19. FEMA continues to schedule flights to bring supplies to the hardest hit areas. CREDIT: FEMA
|03.30.2020
|03.31.2020 16:48
|B-Roll
|745142
|200330-O-AB413-958
|DOD_107749367
|00:02:37
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
