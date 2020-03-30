FEMA Air Bridge Delivers supplies to Chicago O'Hare International Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chicago, Ill., March 30, 2020 -- An international cargo plane from Shanghai delivers surgical gloves to Chicago’s O’Hare airport in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The delivery is part of a FEMA air bridge to bring supplies, such as N-95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and gowns to battle COVID-19. FEMA continues to schedule flights to bring supplies to the hardest hit areas. CREDIT: FEMA