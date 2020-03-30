Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FEMA Air Bridge Delivers supplies to Chicago O'Hare International Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio and Alexis Hall

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Chicago, Ill., March 30, 2020 -- An international cargo plane from Shanghai delivers surgical gloves to Chicago’s O’Hare airport in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The delivery is part of a FEMA air bridge to bring supplies, such as N-95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and gowns to battle COVID-19. FEMA continues to schedule flights to bring supplies to the hardest hit areas. CREDIT: FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745142
    VIRIN: 200330-O-AB413-958
    Filename: DOD_107749367
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Air Bridge Delivers supplies to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, by Dominick Del Vecchio and Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical Supplies
    Airdrop
    FEMA
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT