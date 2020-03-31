Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Terrence O'Shaughnessy

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen Terrence O'Shaughnessy gives an interview to with Fox News Bill Hemmer about the military's response to the COVID-19 outbreak response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 18:08
    Category: Interviews
    Terrence O
    COVID

