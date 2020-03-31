Gen Terrence O'Shaughnessy gives an interview to with Fox News Bill Hemmer about the military's response to the COVID-19 outbreak response.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 18:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745138
|Filename:
|DOD_107749358
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
