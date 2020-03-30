video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Prince George's County opens COVID-19 screening facility at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on March 30, 2020. Through the joint efforts between the Prince George's County Health Department, the Maryland National Guard, and other partners, the facility is designed to alleviate the pressure on local health care facilities in addressing COVID-19. More than 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Porter)