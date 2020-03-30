Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prince George's County opens COVID-19 screening facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Porter 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Prince George's County opens COVID-19 screening facility at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on March 30, 2020. Through the joint efforts between the Prince George's County Health Department, the Maryland National Guard, and other partners, the facility is designed to alleviate the pressure on local health care facilities in addressing COVID-19. More than 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745130
    VIRIN: 200330-A-TI628-024
    Filename: DOD_107749294
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prince George's County opens COVID-19 screening facility, by SSG Paul Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    MDNGCovid19Response
    Covid19NationalGuard
    COVID19c

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT