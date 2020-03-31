ST support Airman exemplifies resiliency after motorcycle accident

Staff Sgt. Nate Houlihan, 24th Special Operations Wing client systems technician, is an example of resilience and positivity for peers at Hurlburt Field, Florida. After a traumatic motorcycle accident in June 2018, Houlihan needed many surgeries to attempt to save his foot, and always had someone to lean on for support at the 24th SOW, whether it was leadership or peers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rose Gudex
