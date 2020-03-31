Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST support Airman exemplifies resiliency after motorcycle accident

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Nate Houlihan, 24th Special Operations Wing client systems technician, is an example of resilience and positivity for peers at Hurlburt Field, Florida. After a traumatic motorcycle accident in June 2018, Houlihan needed many surgeries to attempt to save his foot, and always had someone to lean on for support at the 24th SOW, whether it was leadership or peers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rose Gudex

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 14:45
    TAGS

    leadership
    special tactics
    resiliency
    family
    support
    teamwork
    ST
    24th SOW
    Air Force Special Tactics
    Air Force Resilience

