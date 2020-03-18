Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Edge 20

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Arctic Edge 2020 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. The exercise focuses on training, experimentation, techniques, tactics, and procedures development for Homeland Defense operations in an Arctic environment. Arctic Edge 20 provides opportunities to validate Arctic capabilities.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745115
    VIRIN: 200318-F-OG534-9001
    Filename: DOD_107749190
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Arctic Edge 20, by SSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic Edge
    Capstone
    DIANACOSSABOOM

