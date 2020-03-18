Arctic Edge 2020 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. The exercise focuses on training, experimentation, techniques, tactics, and procedures development for Homeland Defense operations in an Arctic environment. Arctic Edge 20 provides opportunities to validate Arctic capabilities.
|03.18.2020
|03.31.2020 14:40
|Video Productions
|745115
|200318-F-OG534-9001
|DOD_107749190
|00:02:36
|AK, US
|2
|3
|3
|0
