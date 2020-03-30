Capt. Curtis N. Price, SOUTHCOM Chaplain gives a 'Resiliency Moment' helping with spiritual insight and motivation, during this time where people are under increased stress, lot of concerns and unknowns.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 14:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|745112
|VIRIN:
|200330-D-YR030-574
|Filename:
|DOD_107749182
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Chaplain's Corner, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
