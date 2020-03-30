COVID-19 Wallace Creek Gym Closure

Laura Koene, SemperFit director explains why fitness facilities are closed on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 25, 2020. The facilities are available for potential future medical use, to quarantine individuals and for storing medical supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
|03.30.2020
|03.31.2020 13:50
|Package
|745104
|200330-M-IR713-001
|DOD_107749095
|00:00:35
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
