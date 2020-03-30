Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Wallace Creek Gym Closure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Laura Koene, SemperFit director explains why fitness facilities are closed on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 25, 2020. The facilities are available for potential future medical use, to quarantine individuals and for storing medical supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 13:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745104
    VIRIN: 200330-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_107749095
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Wallace Creek Gym Closure, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    SemperFit
    COMMSTRAT
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT