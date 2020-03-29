200329-N-CR843-407 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transit behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) while two P-8 Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 flyover for a photo exercise, March 29, 2020.VP-4 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745093
|VIRIN:
|200329-N-CR843-407
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_107748869
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2 P-8A Poseidon, 3 DDG Photo Exercise, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT