    2 P-8A Poseidon, 3 DDG Photo Exercise

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron 4

    200329-N-CR843-407 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transit behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) while two P-8 Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 flyover for a photo exercise, March 29, 2020.VP-4 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Sua/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745093
    VIRIN: 200329-N-CR843-407
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_107748869
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

