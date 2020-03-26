Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AEW/AGOW Chaplain with some Encouraging Words

    RAMSTIEN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and Air Expeditionary Wing, Wing Chaplain, Maj. Mark Hunsinger, has some encouraging words for everyone during this time of uncertainty.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745085
    VIRIN: 200326-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_107748834
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: RAMSTIEN AIR BASE, DE
    This work, 435th AEW/AGOW Chaplain with some Encouraging Words, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Encourage
    Chaplain
    AGOW
    435th AEW
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19b

