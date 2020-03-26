The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and Air Expeditionary Wing, Wing Chaplain, Maj. Mark Hunsinger, has some encouraging words for everyone during this time of uncertainty.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745085
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748834
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|RAMSTIEN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 435th AEW/AGOW Chaplain with some Encouraging Words, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
