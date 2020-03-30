Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSM Glenn DeCecco addresses RING soldiers and airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Janeen Miller 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Glenn DeCecco, State Command Sgt. Maj. and Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Rhode Island National Guard (RING) addresses the soldiers and airmen of the RING during their efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The RING was activated by RI Governor Gina Raimondo on March 20, 2020 to support the RI Department of Health and RI Emergency Management Agency during the pandemic. National Guard video by the Rhode Island National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 745081
    VIRIN: 200321-Z-A3546-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748796
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Glenn DeCecco addresses RING soldiers and airmen, by SMSgt Janeen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    rhode island national guard
    national guard
    covid19
    covid19nationalguard
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT