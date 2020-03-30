CSM Glenn DeCecco addresses RING soldiers and airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Glenn DeCecco, State Command Sgt. Maj. and Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Rhode Island National Guard (RING) addresses the soldiers and airmen of the RING during their efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The RING was activated by RI Governor Gina Raimondo on March 20, 2020 to support the RI Department of Health and RI Emergency Management Agency during the pandemic. National Guard video by the Rhode Island National Guard