CSM Glenn DeCecco addresses RING soldiers and airmen

Command Sgt. Maj. Glenn DeCecco, State Command Sgt. Maj. and Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Rhode Island National Guard (RING) addresses the soldiers and airmen of the RING during their efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The RING was activated by RI Governor Gina Raimondo on March 20, 2020 to support the RI Department of Health and RI Emergency Management Agency during the pandemic. National Guard video by the Rhode Island National Guard
03.30.2020
03.31.2020
Newscasts
RI, US
