Marines fight to win each and every day across the globe. Regardless of the environment or the adversary, Marines leverage a host to technical capabilities to bring the fight to the enemy. From cyber security and electronic warfare to remote drone operations and high-speed data communications, the Marines employ cutting edge technology and innovation in their daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sergeant Anthony Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745078
|VIRIN:
|200330-M-PB788-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748786
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Technology and Innovation (:15 sec), by Sgt Anthony Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
