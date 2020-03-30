Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines Technology and Innovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Morales 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Marines fight to win each and every day across the globe. Regardless of the environment or the adversary, Marines leverage a host to technical capabilities to bring the fight to the enemy. From cyber security and electronic warfare to remote drone operations and high-speed data communications, the Marines employ cutting edge technology and innovation in their daily operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sergeant Anthony Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745078
    VIRIN: 200330-M-PB788-001
    Filename: DOD_107748786
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Technology and Innovation, by Sgt Anthony Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Recruiting
    Gaming
    Streaming
    8MCD
    Technological
    Esports
    Marinesports
    USMC Live Tech Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT