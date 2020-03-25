Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shopping Tips during CORVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Hurlburt Field showcases safe shopping habits to minimize the impact of coronavirus disease 2019. COVID-19 is a highly infectious respiratory virus that was categorized as a pandemic on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 11:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745074
    VIRIN: 200325-F-UB429-125
    Filename: DOD_107748664
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shopping Tips during CORVID-19, by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

