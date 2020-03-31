USS Carney (DDG 64) Returns from Deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200331-N-JX484-0001 ROTA, Spain (March 31, 2020) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG) 64 arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, following a regularly scheduled deployment, March 31, 2020. Carney, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, completed its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, as well as U.S. national interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)