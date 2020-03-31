Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Returns from Deployment

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Hays 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200331-N-JX484-0001 ROTA, Spain (March 31, 2020) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG) 64 arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, following a regularly scheduled deployment, March 31, 2020. Carney, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, completed its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, as well as U.S. national interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745072
    VIRIN: 200331-N-JX484-0001
    Filename: DOD_107748608
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Returns from Deployment, by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

