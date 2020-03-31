200331-N-JX484-0001 ROTA, Spain (March 31, 2020) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG) 64 arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, following a regularly scheduled deployment, March 31, 2020. Carney, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, completed its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, as well as U.S. national interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)
This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Returns from Deployment, by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
