Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray delivers message to the Coast Guard workforce about maintaining physical distance while continuing to digitally connect with loved ones and shipmates, in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|745071
|VIRIN:
|200324-G-OD937-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748588
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Vice Commandant Encourages idea of Physical Distance and Social Connection, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
