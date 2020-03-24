Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Vice Commandant Encourages idea of Physical Distance and Social Connection

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray delivers message to the Coast Guard workforce about maintaining physical distance while continuing to digitally connect with loved ones and shipmates, in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 10:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 745071
    VIRIN: 200324-G-OD937-001
    Filename: DOD_107748588
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Vice Commandant Encourages idea of Physical Distance and Social Connection, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    response
    Vice Commandant
    Admiral Charles Ray
    Commandant's Leadership Series
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b
    message to the workforce
    social connection
    physical distancing

