Chaplain of the Coast Guard Capt. Thomas Walcott, delivers a message of hope and support to Coast Guard service members, in Washington, D.C., March 23, 2020. Walcott emphasized how members can access wellness and religious resources. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 10:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|745070
|VIRIN:
|200323-G-OD937-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748584
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain of the Coast Guard Provides Wellness Resources, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
