    Chaplain of the Coast Guard Provides Wellness Resources

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Chaplain of the Coast Guard Capt. Thomas Walcott, delivers a message of hope and support to Coast Guard service members, in Washington, D.C., March 23, 2020. Walcott emphasized how members can access wellness and religious resources. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 10:00
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:02:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain of the Coast Guard Provides Wellness Resources, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resources
    wellness
    Chaplain
    Commandant Leadership Series
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b
    Chaplain of the Coast Guard
    religious resources

