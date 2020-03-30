Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Joint Force Command Naples Welcome the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO
ITALY
03.30.2020
NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples (JFC Naples) held a flag raising ceremony to mark the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia as the thirtieth member of the Alliance on 30 March 2020.
