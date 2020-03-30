NATO’s military headquarters Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) hosted a flag raising ceremony to mark the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia as the thirtieth member of the Alliance on 30 March 2020. The ceremony was presided over by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters who provided remarks along with the North Macedonia National Military Representative to SHAPE Lieutenant Colonel Panche Stefanovski who also provided remarks.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 06:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745057
|VIRIN:
|200330-N-GP524-001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_107748432
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Republic of North Macedonia Flag Raising Ceremony at SHAPE, by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SHAPE welcomes NATO’s 30th member, North Macedonia
LEAVE A COMMENT