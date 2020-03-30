Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Republic of North Macedonia Flag Raising Ceremony at SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    03.30.2020

    Video by OR-7 Pia Dunkel 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    NATO’s military headquarters Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) hosted a flag raising ceremony to mark the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia as the thirtieth member of the Alliance on 30 March 2020. The ceremony was presided over by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters who provided remarks along with the North Macedonia National Military Representative to SHAPE Lieutenant Colonel Panche Stefanovski who also provided remarks.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 06:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745057
    VIRIN: 200330-N-GP524-001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_107748432
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: BE
    This work, The Republic of North Macedonia Flag Raising Ceremony at SHAPE, by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHAPE welcomes NATO’s 30th member, North Macedonia

    TAGS

    NATO
    SHAPE
    Republic of North Macedonia

