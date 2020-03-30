The Republic of North Macedonia Flag Raising Ceremony at SHAPE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s military headquarters Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) hosted a flag raising ceremony to mark the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia as the thirtieth member of the Alliance on 30 March 2020. The ceremony was presided over by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters who provided remarks along with the North Macedonia National Military Representative to SHAPE Lieutenant Colonel Panche Stefanovski who also provided remarks.