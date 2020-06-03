As a pilot for the Minnesota National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tressa Marquardt has deployed multiple times and is currently serving in a combat zone -- all of which would not have been feasible for women serving as WASP's (Women Airforce Service Pilots) during World War II. Today, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marquardt appreciates where female pilots started and for the progress the WASP's initiated 77 years ago by volunteering when our country needed them.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 04:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745046
|VIRIN:
|200306-Z-KO357-705
|Filename:
|DOD_107748325
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tressa Marquardt, A Modern Reflection on WASP's, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT