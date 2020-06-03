Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tressa Marquardt, A Modern Reflection on WASP's

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a pilot for the Minnesota National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tressa Marquardt has deployed multiple times and is currently serving in a combat zone -- all of which would not have been feasible for women serving as WASP's (Women Airforce Service Pilots) during World War II. Today, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marquardt appreciates where female pilots started and for the progress the WASP's initiated 77 years ago by volunteering when our country needed them.