    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tressa Marquardt, A Modern Reflection on WASP's

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    03.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    As a pilot for the Minnesota National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tressa Marquardt has deployed multiple times and is currently serving in a combat zone -- all of which would not have been feasible for women serving as WASP's (Women Airforce Service Pilots) during World War II. Today, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marquardt appreciates where female pilots started and for the progress the WASP's initiated 77 years ago by volunteering when our country needed them.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 04:43
    Category: Package
    pilot
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    WASP
    Minnesota National Guard
    female pilot
    Women Airforce Service Pilots
    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    34th ECAB

