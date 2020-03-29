Women's History Month: Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Wing Medical Group

As we wrap up Women's History Month we'd like to introduce you to one of the many amazing heroes of Al Dhafra Air Base, Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, who has served in the military for over 25 years. Perry discusses the changes she's witnessed over time and the opportunities now available for women in the military.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)
