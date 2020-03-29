Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month: Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Wing Medical Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    As we wrap up Women's History Month we'd like to introduce you to one of the many amazing heroes of Al Dhafra Air Base, Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, who has served in the military for over 25 years. Perry discusses the changes she's witnessed over time and the opportunities now available for women in the military.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 02:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745039
    VIRIN: 200329-F-HZ625-001
    Filename: DOD_107748272
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Wing Medical Group, by TSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    women in the military
    medicine
    UAE
    380th AEW
    Women's History Month
    doctor
    ADAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT