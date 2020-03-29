Women's History Month: Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Wing Medical Group

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we wrap up Women's History Month we'd like to introduce you to one of the many amazing heroes of Al Dhafra Air Base, Lt. Col. Marilyn Perry, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, who has served in the military for over 25 years. Perry discusses the changes she's witnessed over time and the opportunities now available for women in the military.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)