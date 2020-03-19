Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Message from the Coast Guard Pacific Area Leadership team amid the coronavirus pandemic

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area, and Pacific Area Command Master Chief Heath Jones address the service during times of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 26, 2020. The changing circumstances affect every member of our work force and the service’s senior leadership is focused on getting information out to address and answer questions as best as they can during these dynamic times. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 00:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745035
    VIRIN: 200319-G-DX668-2001
    Filename: DOD_107748202
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 
    leadership
    pandemic
    pacific area
    coronavirus
    novel coronavirus
    COVID-19

