Message from the Coast Guard Pacific Area Leadership team amid the coronavirus pandemic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745035" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area, and Pacific Area Command Master Chief Heath Jones address the service during times of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 26, 2020. The changing circumstances affect every member of our work force and the service’s senior leadership is focused on getting information out to address and answer questions as best as they can during these dynamic times. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi