Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CNO and Linda Gilday Women's History Month Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200330-N-BB269-1001 WASHINGTON (March 30, 2020) Chief of Naval Operation (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Mrs. Linda Gilday deliver a message on Women's History Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 23:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745033
    VIRIN: 200330-N-BB269-1001
    PIN: 20350
    Filename: DOD_107748196
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and Linda Gilday Women's History Month Message, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CNO
    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT