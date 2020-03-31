Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiefs Mess - 127 Year Birthday

    JAPAN

    03.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    The United States’ Navy established the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) on April 1st 1893. Today we recognize the legacy of our Chiefs Mess and celebrate the 127th year birthday!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 23:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745030
    VIRIN: 200321-N-FQ994-001
    Filename: DOD_107748189
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Pinning Ceremony
    LCAC
    Divers
    Chief
    CPO Birthday
    USS Chief
    USS Mercy
    Navy Pride
    Chiefs Mess Birthday
    127th Birthday

