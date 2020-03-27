15th Medical Group responds to COVID-19

Col. Kara Gormont, 15th Wing Medical Group commander, explains new procedures the medical group is implementing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while still taking care of Airmen and their families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 22:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745025
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-FU432-735
|PIN:
|96853
|Filename:
|DOD_107748154
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT