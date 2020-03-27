Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Medical Group responds to COVID-19

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kara Gormont, 15th Wing Medical Group commander, explains new procedures the medical group is implementing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while still taking care of Airmen and their families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 27, 2020.

