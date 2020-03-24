301 FW Chief of Emergency Management Jose Guajardo shares the responsibilities and roles he and the wing's EM team are charged with. This team which consists of Active Reserve Technicians, civilians and Traditional Reservists are prepared, flexible and educated. From running the emergency operations center to teaching the Airmen how to survive in austere deployed conditions, an effective emergency management team is a key component to mission success.
|03.24.2020
|03.30.2020 22:34
|Video Productions
|745019
|200324-F-RJ363-001
|DOD_107748134
|00:03:22
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
This work, 301st Fighter Wing Emergency Management, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
