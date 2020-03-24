Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing Emergency Management

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301 FW Chief of Emergency Management Jose Guajardo shares the responsibilities and roles he and the wing's EM team are charged with. This team which consists of Active Reserve Technicians, civilians and Traditional Reservists are prepared, flexible and educated. From running the emergency operations center to teaching the Airmen how to survive in austere deployed conditions, an effective emergency management team is a key component to mission success.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 22:34
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    301st Fighter Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

