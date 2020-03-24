301st Fighter Wing Emergency Management

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



301 FW Chief of Emergency Management Jose Guajardo shares the responsibilities and roles he and the wing's EM team are charged with. This team which consists of Active Reserve Technicians, civilians and Traditional Reservists are prepared, flexible and educated. From running the emergency operations center to teaching the Airmen how to survive in austere deployed conditions, an effective emergency management team is a key component to mission success.