    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Ramos Jr., sergeant major, Headquarters Battalion, runs around Marine Corps Base Hawaii and gives his thoughts on physical fitness, Mar. 30, 2020. Ramos reminds Marines the importance of making physical fitness part of a daily schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQBN Sgt. Maj. Moto Message, by LCpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

