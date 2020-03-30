U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Ramos Jr., sergeant major, Headquarters Battalion, runs around Marine Corps Base Hawaii and gives his thoughts on physical fitness, Mar. 30, 2020. Ramos reminds Marines the importance of making physical fitness part of a daily schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 21:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745011
|VIRIN:
|200330-M-RM278-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748101
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HQBN Sgt. Maj. Moto Message, by LCpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT