    CNO and MCPON COVID-19 Navy Update - 30 March 2020

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    CNO and MCPON update the Navy with a message to the fleet regarding COVID-19, March 30, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 21:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745009
    VIRIN: 200230-N-TR763-0001
    Filename: DOD_107748089
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON COVID-19 Navy Update - 30 March 2020, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    COVID-19
    message to the fleet
    CNO and MCPON
    Navy COVID
    CNO COVID
    March 30 Update

