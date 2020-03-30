The USAG-Daegu USO conducts outreach events to build morale for the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Luis Freyre, the USO Camp Walker Central Manager, he explains how the USO is helping build morale. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman, Pfc. Wesley Akers, and Kcpl. Sunghyeon Bae)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744999
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-NY675-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107748065
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: USAG-Daegu USO Conducts Outreach Events, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
