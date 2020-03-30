B-Roll: USAG-Daegu USO Conducts Outreach Events

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USAG-Daegu USO conducts outreach events to build morale for the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Luis Freyre, the USO Camp Walker Central Manager, he explains how the USO is helping build morale. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman, Pfc. Wesley Akers, and Kcpl. Sunghyeon Bae)