NCNG and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Response B-Roll 3

The North Carolina National Guard, Members of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, NC DHHS, and local emergency management agencies help receive and prepare medical equipment for shipment to various supply centers across the state, Raleigh-Durham area, North Carolina, March 30, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)



First Interviewee:

Matt Mason

Medical Logistician

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)





Second Interviewee:

U.S. Army Major Aaron Youngblood

J3 Joint Domestic Operations Officer

North Carolina National Guard