The North Carolina National Guard, Members of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, NC DHHS, and local emergency management agencies help receive and prepare medical equipment for shipment to various supply centers across the state, Raleigh-Durham area, North Carolina, March 30, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)
First Interviewee:
Matt Mason
Medical Logistician
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)
Second Interviewee:
U.S. Army Major Aaron Youngblood
J3 Joint Domestic Operations Officer
North Carolina National Guard
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744964
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-AK274-686
|Filename:
|DOD_107747720
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NCNG and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Response B-Roll 3, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT