    NCNG and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Response B-Roll 3

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    The North Carolina National Guard, Members of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, NC DHHS, and local emergency management agencies help receive and prepare medical equipment for shipment to various supply centers across the state, Raleigh-Durham area, North Carolina, March 30, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    First Interviewee:
    Matt Mason
    Medical Logistician
    North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)


    Second Interviewee:
    U.S. Army Major Aaron Youngblood
    J3 Joint Domestic Operations Officer
    North Carolina National Guard

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744964
    VIRIN: 200330-A-AK274-686
    Filename: DOD_107747720
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: NC, US
    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    National Stockpile
    stock pile

