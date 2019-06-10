Fort Benning Soldier seeks a spot on Team USA's Smallbore Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Sagen Maddalena, a shooter/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, competes in the USA Shooting Smallbore Olympic Trials - Part 1 at Fort Benning, Georgia, in October 2019. After two days of qualification rounds and a final (which are both shown in this b-roll package), the Woodland, California native sits in 4th place in the Trials. Her Part 1 score will be compiled with her Olympic Trials - Part 2 score, which will be hosted at Fort Benning in March. The combined score will determine who makes Team USA for the 2020 Olympic Games smallbore events.



UPDATE: Due to precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Smallbore Trials - Part 2 were canceled and the 2020 Olympics have been postponed to Juy 2021. As a result, Olympic Smallbore Trials - Part 2 will happen sometime in the future. At the time this was uploaded, that date is unknown.