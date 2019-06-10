Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Benning Soldier seeks a spot on Team USA's Smallbore Event

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2019

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Spc. Sagen Maddalena, a shooter/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, competes in the USA Shooting Smallbore Olympic Trials - Part 1 at Fort Benning, Georgia, in October 2019. After two days of qualification rounds and a final (which are both shown in this b-roll package), the Woodland, California native sits in 4th place in the Trials. Her Part 1 score will be compiled with her Olympic Trials - Part 2 score, which will be hosted at Fort Benning in March. The combined score will determine who makes Team USA for the 2020 Olympic Games smallbore events.

    UPDATE: Due to precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Smallbore Trials - Part 2 were canceled and the 2020 Olympics have been postponed to Juy 2021. As a result, Olympic Smallbore Trials - Part 2 will happen sometime in the future. At the time this was uploaded, that date is unknown.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2019
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744955
    VIRIN: 191006-A-ZG886-217
    Filename: DOD_107747699
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: WOODLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning Soldier seeks a spot on Team USA's Smallbore Event, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    female soldier
    Fort Benning
    Olympics
    U.S. Army
    marksmanship
    Olympic Trials
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    USA Shooting
    smallbore
    2020 Olympics
    olympic rifle
    three-position rifle
    Sagen Maddalena
    3x40 rifle
    Smallbore Trials

