Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Quarantine PT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Pfc. Leslie Alcaraz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Lance Cpl. Leslie Alcaraz, a combat photographer with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, demonstrates exercises at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, March 25, 2020. These simple exercises can be done from the comfort of the Marines’ barracks room while quarantined in response to the COVID-19 virus. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Leslie Alcaraz and Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744954
    VIRIN: 200325-M-BR906-001
    PIN: 70037
    Filename: DOD_107747689
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarantine PT, by PFC Leslie Alcaraz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    physical training
    NOLA
    USMC
    New Orleans
    exercises
    barracks
    MARFORRES
    workout
    fitness
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    PT
    training
    MFR
    Quarantine
    HQMC
    MARFORNORTH
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT