Quarantine PT

Lance Cpl. Leslie Alcaraz, a combat photographer with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, demonstrates exercises at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, March 25, 2020. These simple exercises can be done from the comfort of the Marines’ barracks room while quarantined in response to the COVID-19 virus. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Leslie Alcaraz and Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy)