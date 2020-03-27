Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander and CMSgt James Lyda, The 355th Wing Command Chief discuss updates on COVID-19
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 15:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744942
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-FZ485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107747595
|Length:
|00:14:48
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20200327 COVID-19 Update [evening], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT