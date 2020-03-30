Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gunfighter COVID-19 Update 30 Mar 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Richard A. Goodman provides Mountain Home AFB with the latest updates concerning COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 15:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744940
    VIRIN: 200330-F-IK699-1001
    PIN: 83648
    Filename: DOD_107747530
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfighter COVID-19 Update 30 Mar 20, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-15
    Colonel
    ACC
    Resilience
    Family
    Mountain Home A.F.B
    Gunfighters
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT