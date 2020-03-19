Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbins ARB: March 2020 Update

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Col. Craig McPike provides an update as Dobbins ARB supports the Department of Health and Human Services by providing facilities for quarantined travelers and continues C-130 tactical airlift operations.

    The April drill weekend has been rescheduled to August and will not be held April 4-5 as originally planned.

    Please work through your chain of command with any questions you may have.
    (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Mike McGhee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 15:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744938
    VIRIN: 200319-F-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_107747517
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins ARB: March 2020 Update, by TSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #reserveready #reservereform #reserveresilient

