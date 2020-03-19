Dobbins ARB: March 2020 Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Craig McPike provides an update as Dobbins ARB supports the Department of Health and Human Services by providing facilities for quarantined travelers and continues C-130 tactical airlift operations.



The April drill weekend has been rescheduled to August and will not be held April 4-5 as originally planned.



Please work through your chain of command with any questions you may have.

(U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Mike McGhee)