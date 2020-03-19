Dobbins ARB: March 2020 Update

Col. Craig McPike provides an update as Dobbins ARB supports the Department of Health and Human Services by providing facilities for quarantined travelers and continues C-130 tactical airlift operations.
The April drill weekend has been rescheduled to August and will not be held April 4-5 as originally planned.
Please work through your chain of command with any questions you may have.
(U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Mike McGhee)
|03.19.2020
|03.30.2020 15:00
|PSA
|744938
|200319-F-NV270-001
|DOD_107747517
|00:01:44
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
