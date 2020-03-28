Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts Army National Guard assist with COVID 19 Response in Lawrence, Mass

    LAWRENCE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by David R Wilkinson 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 972nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, assisted the City of Lawrence, at the request of Mayor Dan Rivera, with the circulation of an informational flyer which provides important updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response, March 27-28.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744937
    VIRIN: 200328-O-DT649-938
    Filename: DOD_107747510
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LAWRENCE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts Army National Guard assist with COVID 19 Response in Lawrence, Mass, by David R Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    response
    Massachusetts army national guard
    usnationalguard
    covid19

