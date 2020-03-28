Massachusetts Army National Guard assist with COVID 19 Response in Lawrence, Mass

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 972nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, assisted the City of Lawrence, at the request of Mayor Dan Rivera, with the circulation of an informational flyer which provides important updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response, March 27-28.