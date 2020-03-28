Members of the 972nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, assisted the City of Lawrence, at the request of Mayor Dan Rivera, with the circulation of an informational flyer which provides important updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response, March 27-28.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744937
|VIRIN:
|200328-O-DT649-938
|Filename:
|DOD_107747510
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|LAWRENCE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Massachusetts Army National Guard assist with COVID 19 Response in Lawrence, Mass, by David R Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS
